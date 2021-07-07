TN CM visits ancestral house at Thirukkuvalai in Nagapattinam

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin visited hisancestral housein Thirukkuvalai in Nagapattinam district on Wednesday.

Accompanied by his family, the Chief Minister visited the house where his father M Karunanidhi grew up as a school boy.

This is his first visit after he became the Chief Minister.

Earlier, he opened a Rs 12-crore building for the maternity and neo-natal ward of the Government Medical College in the town of Thiruvarur nearby.

Later,he arrived at Thirukkuvalaito a reception by the people of the village where some of the elders, personally known to his father, greeted him.

He chose to walk down the street to reach his ancestral house.

The house, a blue and white structure with a pond in front of it, has a statue of his mother.

The house has two libraries named after his parents - `Muthuvelar Noolagam' and `Anjugam Padippagam'.

The Chief Minister paid floral tribute to the statues of his grandparents, father, and uncle Murasoli Maran and browsed through a collection of rare photographs, including those of Karunanidhi, in the house.

