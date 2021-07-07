Left Menu

Dhami formally takes charge as Uttarakhand CM

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 07-07-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 18:09 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@pushkardhami)
Uttarakhand's new Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday formally assumed charge of office at the state secretariat after performing a puja.

He also inspected different sections at the secretariat and had a look at the files containing official correspondences.

He asked accompanying officials to quicken the disposal of official correspondences and redressal of public grievances as people had high expectations from the administration.

Dhami, who took over on July 4 after replacing Tirath Singh Rawat, asked officials to pay special attention to time-bound delivery of services to people and transparency in day-to-day functioning of government departments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

