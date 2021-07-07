SP expels Muzaffarnagar district vice president for ‘anti-party activities'
The Samajwadi Party Wednesday expelled its Muzaffarnagar district vice president Ajit Singh for six years for alleged anti-party activities during the recent panchayat elections. SP district president Pramod Tyagi said Ajit Singh alias Bablu was found involved in ''anti-party activities'' during the local body polls. It is learnt that Singh was trying to contest the block pramukh election as a BJP candidate.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
