France condemns assassination of Haiti president, urgesyd calm

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-07-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 20:42 IST
French Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian on Wednesday condemned the "cowardly assassination" of Haitian President Jovenel Moise at his private residence and appealed for calm.

"All light must be cast on this crime that took place in a deteriorating political and security climate. I call on all actors in Haitian political life for calm and restraint," Le Drian said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

