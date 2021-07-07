Ties with BJP continues, affirms AIADMK

The AIADMK top brass on Wednesday asserted that the alliance formed by it with the BJP and others ahead of the April 6 Assembly polls continued to be on.

The party lost the opportunity to win Assembly polls only by a small 'three per cent' margin and the alliance led by it saw the victory of 75 nominees, 66 belonging to the AIADMK and the rest, allies (PMK 5 and BJP 4), party top leaders, O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami said.

Advertisement

The assertion of the duo on continuance of ties with poll partners comes against the backdrop of AIADMK former Minister and Villupuram strongman C Ve Shanmugam blaming the alliance with BJP for his party's electoral debacle and it led to some Saffron party functionaries joining issue.

Taking part in a party meeting, Shanmugam had blamed the ties with the BJP for losing power in Tamil Nadu.

The top two AIADMK leaders in a statement told party workers that the goal is to lead Tamil Nadu to a golden phase by working towards bringing back the party rule in the state.

''There need not be any doubt that the alliance formed for the 2021 Assembly polls continues and that all of us will stand shoulder to shoulder and work for the growth of Tamil Nadu,'' they said.

The PMK and BJP were the key allies of the AIADMK, which got 33.29 per cent vote share.The DMK secured 37.70 per cent vote share and won 133 seats in the 234 member Assembly and captured power. DMK allies, Congress won 18 seats, VCK four and Left parties a total of four seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)