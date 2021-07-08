Left Menu

BJP leaders, Union ministers, CMs congratulate newly sworn-in ministers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 00:15 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 00:15 IST
BJP leaders, Union ministers, CMs congratulate newly sworn-in ministers
  • Country:
  • India

A host of BJP leaders, Union ministers and chief ministers Wednesday congratulated the newly sworn-in ministers of the NDA government at the Centre, saying they will work to build a strong and developed India under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP president JP Nadda said in a tweet he is confident that under the leadership of PM Modi, they will make significant contribution in accelerating the development of the country and make the resolve of self-reliant India come true. Senior BJP leader and Union Ministers Amit Shah also congratulated them and said that the entire cabinet will make its best contribution in taking the welfare policies of the government to the people with full devotion and dedication.

Echoing similar sentiments, senior party leader and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the entire team will work wholeheartedly under the guidance of Prime Modi in building a developed and strong India.

Thanking the prime minister for inducting Sarbanand Sonowal, who is from Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on social media platform Koo that Assam is elated and grateful to Modi.

Similar sentiments were expressed by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh for inducting Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
2
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
3
UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Factbox-Bezos, Branson and Musk: Who is winning the space tourism race? and more

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021