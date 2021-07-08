Rajasthan to apprise Law Ministry about its opinion to constitute Legislative Council in state

The Rajasthan cabinet on Wednesday decided to apprise the Law Ministry about its opinion to constitute Legislative Council in the state under the provisions of the Constitution. The government will also start from October 2 the 'Prashashan Gaon ke Sang' campaign for on-the-spot redressal of problems of the common people at the village level.

The decision was taken in a meeting of Council of Ministers chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday. According to the official statement issued after the meeting, several decisions like amendments to various service rules, approval of Rajasthan State Eco-tourism Policy-2021, Chief Minister Kisan Mitra Energy implementation plan were taken. The Ministry of Law and Justice had sought the opinion of the state government in respect of the suggestions given by the Standing Committee of Parliament on the proposal for the formation of the Legislative Council, which was passed in the Vidhan Sabha on 18th April 2012. On this, the Council of Ministers unanimously decided to apprise the opinion of the state government to constitute the Legislative Council in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

The cabinet has approved the draft notification of the Rajasthan Educational (State and Subordinate) Service Rules-2021 with a view to bring uniformity and simplification in the service rules of the personnel of the Education Department. Similarly, approval was also given to amend the Rajasthan Animal Husbandry Service Rules, 1963 to remove the discrepancies in promotion to senior veterinary officers and higher posts in the Animal Husbandry Department. The Rajasthan State Eco Tourism Policy-2021 was approved in the meeting. This will promote eco-tourism in the state and many employment opportunities will be available, the statement said.

The cabinet also approved the interim reports submitted by the Sixth State Finance Commission for the years 2020-21 and 2021-22. This interim report along with the action taken report will be presented by the state government in the upcoming assembly session.

In the meeting, it was also discussed to start the Indira Gandhi Shahari Credit Card scheme for self-employment and daily needs of the youth and unemployed of the street vendors and service sector of urban areas. Under this scheme, it is proposed to provide interest-free loan ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh to the needy. The meeting discussed the implementation of Mukhyamantri Kisan Mitra Energy Scheme. This scheme is proposed to be implemented from the billing month of May 2021. Under this, bi-monthly billing of agricultural consumers will be done and they will be given an additional grant of Rs 1,000 per month.

The Council of Ministers discussed the status of coronavirus vaccine, availability of vaccine and its supply and expressed concern over short supply of vaccine by the Centre, according to the statement.

