Rajasthan okays implementation of scheme on lines of CGHS

The state government has approved the implementation of the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS) in the first phase from July 1, aimed at providing better medical facilities on the lines of the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS).

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has launched the RGHS with the objective of providing better treatment facilities to the legislators, former MLAs, employees of the state government, bodies, boards and corporations and pensioners in the state.

Approval has been given to implement from July 1 in the first phase, an official statement said.

Under this scheme, about 13 lakh beneficiary families will be provided indoor, outdoor and cashless medical facilities for tests in all government hospitals, approved private hospitals and private test centers.

According to the statement, the employees and pensioners appointed before January 1, 2004 will get an unlimited amount of outdoor facilities. Employees appointed after January 1, 2004 will get cashless IPD treatment facility up to Rs 5 lakh, additional medical facility up to Rs 5 lakh for critical diseases and outdoor medical facility up to an annual limit of Rs 20,000.

The chief minister has also approved to pay a total financial burden of Rs 793 crore annually at the rate of Rs 6,100 per beneficiary family to provide cashless medical facilities to about 13 lakh families.

Gehlot had announced the implementation of the RGHS in line with the CGHS in the state budget for the year 2021-22.

