'Zero chance' of finding survivors in collapsed Florida building -officials

Crews recovered 18 more bodies on Wednesday in the ruins of a Miami-area condo complex that collapsed nearly two weeks ago, and Florida officials said there was no longer hope that any of the nearly 100 people still missing might be found alive.

A total of 54 bodies have been recovered from the ruins of the Champlain Towers South building so far.

Spurning liberals, Adams wins NYC's Democratic mayoral race with 'blue-collar' appeal

Eric Adams, the Brooklyn borough president and a former police captain, won the Democratic nomination for New York City mayor as a moderate who vowed to improve public safety and give voice to working-class residents. The message resonated in the pandemic-weary city, where media reports of a spike in shootings drove crime to the top of voters' concerns even as New York confronts deep-seated issues including wealth inequality, a lack of affordable housing and struggling public schools.

Olympics-White House recommends rule review after Richardson ban

The White House on Wednesday said it may be worthwhile to review anti-doping rules in sport after American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson tested positive for cannabis use. USA Track & Field (USATF) on Tuesday declined to select Richardson to the relay team for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo after she accepted a one-month ban for the prohibited substance, which she said was to cope with her mother's death.

Trump sues Facebook, Twitter and Google, claiming censorship

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday filed lawsuits against Twitter Inc, Facebook Inc, and Alphabet Inc's Google, as well as their chief executives, alleging they unlawfully silence conservative viewpoints. The lawsuits, filed in U.S. District Court in Miami, allege the California-based social media platforms violated the right to freedom of speech guaranteed by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Biden promotes corporate taxes in Illinois as business opposition mounts

President Joe Biden made the case for spending trillions of dollars on U.S. infrastructure, paid for by higher taxes on corporations, at an Illinois community college on Wednesday, as opposition builds from U.S. business groups. In a speech Biden focused on what he called "human infrastructure" priorities that did not make it into a $1.2 trillion bipartisan deal struck with Republicans.

Giuliani's law license in Washington suspended -court document

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday suspended Rudy Giuliani, a former attorney for ex-President Donald Trump, from practicing law in Washington, D.C. The District of Columbia Court of Appeals issued the order citing the suspension of Giuliani's New York law license two weeks ago after a court found he had lied in arguing that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump.

Judge finds U.S. 60% responsible for 2017 Texas church mass shooting

A federal judge found the U.S. government was 60% responsible for a 2017 mass shooting in which a former Air Force airman used firearms he should not have been allowed to purchase to kill 26 people at a rural Texas church. In a decision released on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez said the Air Force did not use reasonable care when it failed to enter Devin Patrick Kelley's plea to domestic violence charges in a database used for background checks for those buying firearms.

Trump ally in Pennsylvania pushes for Arizona-style audit of 2020 election

A Pennsylvania Republican lawmaker who is an ally of former President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would try to launch a probe of the 2020 election in the battleground state, although a state agency urged counties not to comply with what it called a "sham review" of the voting process. In a move that parallels a contentious audit going on in Arizona, state Senator Doug Mastriano said he sent letters to "several counties" seeking information needed for a "forensic investigation" of the November presidential election and of municipal primaries this past May.

Analysis-Biden kept a Trump-era border policy in place - that was a mistake, allies say

U.S. President Joe Biden has frustrated allies by keeping in place a Trump-era border expulsion policy opposed by human rights activists and health experts, and has appeared to gain little politically as Republicans criticize his handling of the border. The so-called Title 42 order has allowed U.S. officials to immediately expel migrants who cross the border illegally. The Biden administration is now aiming to exempt families from the policy at the end of July after defending it for months as necessary to help stop the spread of COVID-19 across the southern border, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Tropical Storm Elsa weakens as it passes over northern Florida

Tropical Storm Elsa was weakening as it passed over northern Florida on Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said, apparently sparing the state from some of the serious harm authorities had braced for. It had strengthened to a hurricane, the first of the season, on Tuesday night before weakening again as it moved north parallel to Florida's west coast.

