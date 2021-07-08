Left Menu

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh passes away

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-07-2021 05:48 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 05:48 IST
Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh passes away
  • Country:
  • India

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Virbhadra Singh died here in the wee hours of Thursday after a prolonged illness.

''Former CM Virbhadra Singh ji died at the Indira Gandhi medical college Hospital here around 4 am due to multi-organ failure,'' Dr Janak Raj, senior medical superintendent of the IGMC told PTI.

Singh, 87, was earlier suffering from Coronavirus and was admitted to the Max hospital on April 13.

After he had recovered and was discharged from the hospital, his health deteriorated and he was admitted to the IGMC a few days ago.

He was on ventilator for the last two days, sources close to him said.

Singh has been a six-time chief minister of Himachal Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
2
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
3
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
4
UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021