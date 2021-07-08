Left Menu

U.N. Security Council condemns killing of Haiti president

Reuters | New York | Updated: 08-07-2021 08:55 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 08:55 IST
The U.N. Security Council condemned on Wednesday the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise and called on all parties to "remain calm, exercise restraint and to avoid any act that could contribute to further instability."

In a statement the 15-member council "made an emphatic call on all political stakeholders in Haiti to refrain from any acts of violence and any incitement to violence." It also called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

The council is due to be briefed on Moise's assassination in a closed-door meeting on Thursday.

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

