Virbhadra Singh's body kept at Holly Lodge residence for people to pay their last respects
- Country:
- India
Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh's body has been kept at his home in Holly Lodge in the lower Jakhu area of Shimla for the public to pay their last respects.
Several leaders, including CPM MLA Rakesh Singha, and Singh's admirers visited his residence to pay homage.
The 87-year-old veteran Congress leader breathed his last after prolonged illness at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) here at 3.40 am on Thursday.
The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to observe a three-day state mourning from July 8 to July 10 as a mark of respect, an official spokesperson said.
There will be no official entertainment during the mourning period, he added.
