A day after the Union Cabinet reshuffle, Madhya Pradesh Congress on Thursday took a dig at the newly inducted Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who has been given the portfolio of Civil Aviation Ministry.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 08-07-2021 10:46 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 10:46 IST
MP Cong takes dig at Jyotiraditya Scindia
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia . Image Credit: ANI
A day after the Union Cabinet reshuffle, Madhya Pradesh Congress on Thursday took a dig at the newly inducted Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who has been given the portfolio of Civil Aviation Ministry. "Already bought king, is ready to take over Maharaja Airlines that is ready to be sold," tweeted MP Congress (roughly translated from Hindi).

On Wednesday, Cabinet minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who switched from Congress to the BJP last year, was given the portfolio of the Civil Aviation Ministry. The Rajya Sabha MP will replace Hardeep Singh Puri, who has been elevated as the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and will also hold the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

Scindia, a five-time MP had under the Congress-led UPA I government been the Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology and in the UPA II government served as the Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry. Scindia played a key role in BJP's return to power in Madhya Pradesh last year after Congress ruled the state for 15-months. (ANI)

