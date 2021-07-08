Congress leaders condole demise of Virbhadra Singh

Congress leaders on Thursday paid rich tributes and fondly remembered veteran party leader and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh who passed away early today in Shimla.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi described Singh as a stalwart, and said his commitment to serve the people was exemplary till the end.

Advertisement

''Shri Virbhadra Singh ji was a stalwart in the true sense. His commitment to serving the people and to the Congress party remained exemplary till the very end. My condolences to his family and friends. We will miss him,'' Gandhi said on Twitter.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also remembered Virbhadra Singh and expressed their condolences to his family.

''Deeply saddened to hear of the passing away of former Himachal CM Raja Virbhadra Singh Ji. An able administrator and a gentleman who was loved by the people, he was not just an elder brother but also a mentor to many to us. May God grant his soul eternal peace,'' Amarinder Singh said on Twitter.

''Deeply saddened by the demise of former CM of Himachal Pradesh and senior Congress leader Sh. Virbhadra Singh ji. His contribution to the party & in serving people would always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family members...may they remain strong. May his soul RIP,'' Gehlot tweeted.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra termed his death as an irreparable loss.

''Possessing the political stature as the giant mountains, Virbhadra Singh took Himachal Pradesh to new heights. We all have suffered an irreparable loss due ro his death. May God grant him a place in his feet. My humble tributes,'' Vadra said.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said he was saddened by the loss.

''I am heartbroken on hearing the news of the death of my friend, six-time chief minister and former union minister Virbhadra Singh. I shared a personal relationship with Virbhadra ji, who was a good human being and was very affectionate. My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters. Glowing tributes,'' Hooda said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress leader and former union minister Anand Sharma said he was deeply saddened by the news of Singh's demise. ''The indefatigable fighter has lost the brave battle for life. Himachal has lost its leader who, in his illustrious career spanning nearly six decades made a rich and lasting contribution to the development of Himachal'' Sharma said.

He said the Congress has lost a veteran and popular leader who provided inspiring leadership to generations of party workers.

''Fondly recalling the memories of working with him since my student days that I will always cherish. His death leaves a deep void.He will be always remembered with love and gratitude '' Sharma added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)