Ram Chandra Prasad Singh assumes charge as Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Pras'
He is a retired IAS officer of the 1984 batch and has served over 25 years across various capacities.Singh was among those who were administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday.
- Country:
- India
Ram Chandra Prasad Singh on Thursday took charge as the country’s new steel minister. He replaced Dharmendra Pradhan, who was allotted the Ministry of Education along with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in the latest Cabinet reshuffle of the Modi 2.0 government.
Singh is a Janata Dal-United leader, representing Bihar in the Rajya Sabha. He is a retired IAS officer of the 1984 batch and has served over 25 years across various capacities.
Singh was among those who were administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters, he said, ''I am new…I will try to analyse and learn things, after which only I will able to tell better''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Fire breaks out at Rajya Sabha MP’s house, doused
JD-U leader R C P Singh, Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar, takes oath as Union Cabinet Minister.
Thawarchand Gehlot resigns as Rajya Sabha member
MPSC aspirant's suicide: BJP Rajya Sabha MP attacks Maha govt
Jyotiraditya Scindia, Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh, sworn in as Union Cabinet Minister.