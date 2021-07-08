PM relies more on ex-bureaucrats than BJP cadres, says Manish Tewari after Cabinet reshuffle

Left Menu

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Thursday said that the Union Cabinet reshuffle has again underscored the excessive reliance of PM Modi on ex-bureaucrats instead of BJP cadres.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 12:14 IST
Picture Courtsey Manish Tewari Official Twitter Handle. Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Manish Tewari on Thursday said that the Union Cabinet reshuffle has again underscored the excessive reliance of PM Modi on ex-bureaucrats instead of BJP cadres. He added that he was surprised that Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Sudhanshu Trivedi, Rakesh Sinha, and Syed Shahnawaz Hussain were ignored.

"Cabinet Reshuffle again underscores excessive reliance of @PMOIndia on Ex bureaucrats as opposed to BJP cadres. @HardeepSPuri, @OfficeOfRKSingh @AshwiniVaishnaw are examples. Surprised that @RajivPratapRudy, @SudhanshuTrived @RakeshSinha01 @ShahnawazBJPBJP/RSS cadres ignored," tweeted Tewari. As many as 43 leaders took oath on Wednesday in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion after Prime Minister Modi returned to power for a second term in May 2019.

The swearing-in ceremony, which took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan amid COVID-19 protocols, came days ahead of the monsoon session of parliament. Some of the key figures inducted into the Union cabinet include Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bhupender Yadav, Sarbananda Sonowal and Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Seven Ministers of State (MoS) have been promoted as Union Cabinet Ministers. (ANI)

