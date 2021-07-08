Subhas Sarkar takes charge as Minister of State for Education

Subhas Sarkar took charge as the new Minister of State for Education on Thursday.

A seasoned war horse of the BJP in West Bengal, Sarkar is an MP from Bankura.

Advertisement

“With the grace of God and good wishes from all cross section of people of Bankura and West Bengal assuming charge of Minister of State, Ministry of Education today at Shastri Bhawan, Delhi to devote myself to fulfil the vision of Adroniya Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji,'' he said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)