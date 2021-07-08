Left Menu

Anurag Thakur takes charge as I&B Minister

Anurag Thakur on Thursday took charge as the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting.Speaking to reporters after assuming charge, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given him a huge responsibility and he will make best efforts to fulfil it.He said reaching out to the masses through the Information and Broadcasting Ministry will remain his main area of focus.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 13:51 IST
Anurag Thakur takes charge as I&B Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Anurag Thakur on Thursday took charge as the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting.

Speaking to reporters after assuming charge, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given him a huge responsibility and he will make best efforts to fulfil it.

He said reaching out to the masses through the Information and Broadcasting Ministry will remain his main area of focus. ''Modiji has done fantastic work in the last seven years. My endeavour will be to meet his expectations, reach out to maximum people and take the legacy of my predecessors forward,'' Thakur said.

After taking charge, Thakur held a brief meeting with the senior officials of the ministry. I&B secretary Amit Khare was present in the meeting.

In an interaction with senior officials of various media units and Prasar Bharati, Thakur said his endeavour will be to work with all the media heads as a team, the ministry said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021