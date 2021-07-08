Anurag Thakur takes charge as I&B Minister
Anurag Thakur on Thursday took charge as the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting.Speaking to reporters after assuming charge, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given him a huge responsibility and he will make best efforts to fulfil it.He said reaching out to the masses through the Information and Broadcasting Ministry will remain his main area of focus.
Speaking to reporters after assuming charge, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given him a huge responsibility and he will make best efforts to fulfil it.
He said reaching out to the masses through the Information and Broadcasting Ministry will remain his main area of focus. ''Modiji has done fantastic work in the last seven years. My endeavour will be to meet his expectations, reach out to maximum people and take the legacy of my predecessors forward,'' Thakur said.
After taking charge, Thakur held a brief meeting with the senior officials of the ministry. I&B secretary Amit Khare was present in the meeting.
In an interaction with senior officials of various media units and Prasar Bharati, Thakur said his endeavour will be to work with all the media heads as a team, the ministry said in a statement.
