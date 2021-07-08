Dalai Lama condoles demise of Virbhadra Singh

The Dalai Lama on Thursday condoled the death of veteran Congress leader Virbhadra Singh.

Singh, a six-time chief minister of the state, breathed his last at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla at 3.40 am on Thursday after prolonged illness. He was 87.

Advertisement

''Dedicating himself to the service of others, Virbhadra Singh led a long and meaningful life. I admired the way he listened to people's needs with deep affection and compassion. I am personally grateful for the warm friendship he showed me over the many years we knew each other,'' the Dalai Lama wrote to Singh's wife, Pratibha Singh.

''Historically, there have long been close ties between the people of the erstwhile princely state of Bushahr, to which 'Raja Sahib' belonged, and their neighbours in western Tibet.

''Here in Himachal Pradesh, Shri Virbhadra Singh, our longest serving chief minister, will be sorely missed,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)