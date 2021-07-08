Left Menu

Dalai Lama condoles demise of Virbhadra Singh

The Dalai Lama on Thursday condoled the death of veteran Congress leader Virbhadra Singh.Singh, a six-time chief minister of the state, breathed his last at the Indira Gandhi Medical College IGMC in Shimla at 3.40 am on Thursday after prolonged illness. He was 87.Dedicating himself to the service of others, Virbhadra Singh led a long and meaningful life.

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 08-07-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 14:01 IST
Dalai Lama condoles demise of Virbhadra Singh
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Dalai Lama on Thursday condoled the death of veteran Congress leader Virbhadra Singh.

Singh, a six-time chief minister of the state, breathed his last at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla at 3.40 am on Thursday after prolonged illness. He was 87.

''Dedicating himself to the service of others, Virbhadra Singh led a long and meaningful life. I admired the way he listened to people's needs with deep affection and compassion. I am personally grateful for the warm friendship he showed me over the many years we knew each other,'' the Dalai Lama wrote to Singh's wife, Pratibha Singh.

''Historically, there have long been close ties between the people of the erstwhile princely state of Bushahr, to which 'Raja Sahib' belonged, and their neighbours in western Tibet.

''Here in Himachal Pradesh, Shri Virbhadra Singh, our longest serving chief minister, will be sorely missed,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021