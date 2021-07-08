Ram Chandra Prasad Singh assumes charge as Union Steel Minister

Former bureaucrat Ram Chandra Prasad Singh on Thursday took charge as the country’s new Steel Minister.

The two-time member of Rajya Sabha replaced Dharmendra Pradhan, who was allotted the Ministry of Education along with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in the latest Cabinet reshuffle of the Modi 2.0 government.

The Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader, who turned 63 on Tuesday, represents Bihar in the upper house of Parliament.

When asked about his priorities after taking the charge as Steel Minister, Singh replied, ''I am new…I will try to analyse and learn things after which only I will able to tell better''.

He further said steel is part of the life of every single Indian and the sector will play an important in achieving the government's ambitious target of making India a USD 5 trillion economy.

On the first day in his office, Singh interacted with the ministry officials, who apprised him about the issues and challenges in the steel sector.

Speaking to PTI on the sidelines of the event, Minister of State (MoS) for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste said he welcomes his new ministerial colleague and looks forward to work in close coordination with him to iron out issues and challenges in the sector. Singh is a retired IAS officer of the 1984 batch and has served over 25 years across various capacities in the service.

He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday.

