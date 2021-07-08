Prahlad Singh Patel, Bishweswar Tudu take charge as MoS in Jal Shakti Ministry

Prahlad Singh Patel and Bishweswar Tudu took charge as Ministers of State in the Jal Shakti Ministry on Thursday.

The two MoS were greeted by Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat after they assumed their charge. Besides the Jal Shakti ministry, Tudu, a first-time MP from Odisha, is also the MoS in the Tribal Affairs ministry.

Patel is also an MoS in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

In a major Union Cabinet makeover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dropped 12 ministers and brought 36 new members to his government.

Apart from 15 Cabinet ministers, 28 Ministers of State, comprising new faces and those elevated, were sworn in a ceremony which was held in the Darbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

