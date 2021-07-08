Wait and see for pension triple lock policy, says UK PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said he wanted annual state pensions increases to be fair to both the recipients and the wider pool of taxpayers, but declined to give any indication that the existing system would be replaced.

"We've got to have fairness for pensioners and the taxpayers, but I think you'll have to wait and see what the chancellor comes up with," Johnson said.

