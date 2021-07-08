Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-07-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 19:03 IST
TNCC holds state-wide protests against fuel price hike
The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee on Thursday held state-wide protests against the Central government over rise in fuel and cooking gas prices and demanded its immediate rollback.

Alongside protests in front of fuel pumps in the state, signature campaign was also held across Tamil Nadu to press the union government to roll back the hike.

Congressmen here headed to the Raj Bhavan by a bullock cart and handed over a petition to Governor Banwarilal Purohit seeking withdrawal of hike.

TNCC chief K S Alagiri led the protest in Villupuram and protests were held in all the 75 party districts in the state, party spokesperson A Gopanna said.

Congress legislature party leader K Selvaperunthagai led a bicycle rally here and 'bullock cart protests' were also held in places including Coimbatore.

Led by state women's wing chief Sudha Ramakrishnan, former TNCC chief Su Thirunavukkarasar and others called on Purohit. ''Governor Purohit said the representation seeking withdrawal of hike would be sent to the union government,'' Thirunavukkarasar said.

