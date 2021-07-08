Left Menu

CPI(M) expresses grief over Virbhadra's death

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-07-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 19:59 IST
CPI(M) expresses grief over Virbhadra's death
The CPI(M) has expressed grief over the death of former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

In a statement, the lone party MLA in the state, Rakesh Singha, and other leaders Dr Onkar Shad, Dr Kuldeep Singh Tanwar and Sanjay Chauhan paid respects to the veteran Congress leader.

Despite political and ideological differences, Virbhadra always remained ready to listen to public issues, Singha said.

