YS Sharmila's newly launched party in no way related to YSRCP: Eada Rajasekhar Reddy

YSRCP spokesperson Eada Rajasekhar Reddy on Thursday stated that YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP), the newly formed political party of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila, is in no way related to her brother's YSR Congress Party. He said that the party's only agenda is to serve the public and it does not need to form an alliance with any party, adding that its only coalition is with the public. YS Sharmila, daughter of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy today launched her party YSRTP in Telangana on her father's birth anniversary.

He said that YS Rajasekhar Reddy did straightforward politics and Sharmila will take his principles forward in politics through her party. YSRCP spokesperson Eada Rajasekhar Reddy told ANI, "In a democratic country like India, everyone has right to establish a new political party to serve the people, for the public interest. Whoever forms a new party should follow certain guidelines, unlike Chandrababu Naidu. YS Rajasekhar Reddy has always followed straightforward politics. He always believed in the public. Sharmila has the right to establish a new party, to continue his principles in politics. So YSRCP from the beginning, in no way, is related to Sharmila's party."

Advertisement

"She is the daughter of YS Rajasekhar Reddy and our leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy is his son. Jagan follows the principles of YSR. Sharmila also has the right to follow her father's principles. We congratulate her on establishing a party. We advise her to serve the public by remembering her father's principles. YSRCP is no way related to her new party, but we wish her to give better service to the public," said Reddy. When asked about reports that Sharmila was brought to political fore as Jagan and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao have good nexus and Sharmila would be used to split Congress and BJP in the state, Reddy said, "Rumors are not new for our leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Since the beginning TDP used to say Jagan has colluded with Congress. Later Chandrababu Naidu only commented that Jagan had colluded with BJP. Now he is alleging that Jagan has colluded with KCR.

He alleged that TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu follows no ethics in politics and accused him of engaging in gossiping. "Basically, Chandrababu Naidu has no ethics in politics. He never fought for the public straightforwardly for the people. He always creates rumours and gossips; he lives in gossips. We don't care about such comments. We don't need to collude or mingle or having any political relation with KCR, or for that matter, with any other party. Our principle is single party agenda to serve the public. Our coalition is with the public only, not with any political party," said the spokesperson of Sharmila's newly floated party.

Rajasekhar Reddy reiterated that YSRCP is in no way related to YSRTP. It is Sharmila's decision. We don't know what are her policies. As of now, we are strick to Andhra Pradesh only. Jagan has already said that we don't ally with any political party. We didn't ally with any party even when we were in deep trouble. We like to ally with the public directly." Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila Reddy launched her political outfit, YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP), on Thursday after being granted approval by the Election Commission.

The launch of Sharmila's new venture coincides with the birth anniversary of her late father, former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhar Reddy. Sharmila's mother, YS Vijayamma, had offered her support to the new party and has also sent a letter of no objection in this regard. Sharmila had announced the launch of her party in April. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)