Left Menu

U.N. Special Envoy on Haiti says Joseph to remain prime minister for now

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 22:27 IST
U.N. Special Envoy on Haiti says Joseph to remain prime minister for now

The U.N. Special Envoy for Haiti on Thursday said Prime Minister Claude Joseph would remain the leader of the Caribbean nation until an election is held as she urged all parties to set aside their differences following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

"Stakeholders need to set aside their differences and to chart a common way forward and overcome this difficult moment in a peaceful manner," said Helen La Lime, the U.N. Special Envoy for Haiti, adding that Joseph told her the elections were on track to be held later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
3
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
4
At 42 %, ‘Finance’ most popular specialisation among GenZ MBA aspirants

At 42 %, ‘Finance’ most popular specialisation among GenZ MBA aspirants

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021