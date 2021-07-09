Left Menu

Haitian minister says U.S. citizen arrested in connection with president's killing -Washington Post

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 00:01 IST
A U.S. citizen of Haitian descent is among the six people arrested in connection with the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, the Washington Post quoted a Haitian Cabinet minister as saying on Thursday.

James Solages, a U.S. citizen, is one of those arrested and at least one other detainee is also believed to be a Haitian American, the Post said Mathias Pierre, Haiti’s minister of elections and inter-party relations, told the paper in an interview.

