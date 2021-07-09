Left Menu

Hashimoto expects Bach to visit atomic-bombed cities to appeal for peace

Asked if it would be controversial for them to pay a visit under the state of emergency, Hashimoto said that some local people in the Prefectures have been requesting their visit strongly and that she wants to respond to such requests.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 09-07-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 14:57 IST
Hashimoto expects Bach to visit atomic-bombed cities to appeal for peace
  • Country:
  • Japan

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said on Friday that she is expecting IOC President Thomas Bach and Vice President John Coats to visit atomic-bombed Hiroshima and Nagasaki as a way to appeal for peace both in Japan and overseas. Asked if it would be controversial for them to pay a visit under the state of emergency, Hashimoto said that some local people in the Prefectures have been requesting their visit strongly and that she wants to respond to such requests. Prime Minister of Japan Suga announced on Thursday that a state of emergency would go into effect on Monday and last through August 22. Following the state of the emergency aimed at containing rising COVID-19 infections in Tokyo, no spectators will be allowed at Olympic venues in the capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
2
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021