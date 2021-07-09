Left Menu

New Law Minister Kiren Rijiju meets predecessor Ravi Shankar Prasad

Prasad also tweeted about his meeting with Rijiju.I wished him the best and all the success in taking the vision of PM narendramodi forward, Prasad said.At the first meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Wednesday evening after the rejig, the prime minister had said the new ministers can learn from the experience of their predecessors.

Newly appointed Law Minister Kiren Rijiju met his predecessor Ravi Shankar Prasad here on Saturday. Rijiju was given the law and justice portfolio on Wednesday and elevated to the Cabinet rank in a major rejig of the Union Council of Ministers.

Prasad, who was holding the portfolio, besides the information technology and communications ministries, had resigned from the government on Wednesday.

''Called on my senior colleague and predecessor as Union Law & Justice minister Ravi Shankar Prasad ji. Sought his guidance to take forward the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji to build a new India,'' Rijiju tweeted.

He also shared a picture of the meeting. Prasad also tweeted about his meeting with Rijiju.

''I wished him the best and all the success in taking the vision of PM @narendramodi forward,'' Prasad said.

At the first meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Wednesday evening after the rejig, the prime minister had said the new ministers can learn from the experience of their predecessors.

