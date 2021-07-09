Pankaj Chaudhary takes charge as minister of state for finance
Pankaj Chaudhary on Friday took charge as the Minister of State MoS in the finance ministry. Pankaj Chaudhary took charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, here today, an official statement said. The finance ministry will now have two ministers of state -- Chaudhary and Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad.
Pankaj Chaudhary on Friday took charge as the Minister of State (MoS) in the finance ministry. Chaudhary, a six-time MP, was inducted in the Council of Ministers of the Modi 2.0 government on Wednesday. Choudhary (56) began his political career in 1989-91 as a member of the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation. He is currently a Lok Sabha MP from Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh. ''Pankaj Chaudhary took charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, here today,'' an official statement said. Active in public service for over three decades, Chaudhary, a graduate from Gorakhpur University, has also held the post of deputy mayor of Gorakhpur in the past. The finance ministry will now have two ministers of state -- Chaudhary and Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad. Karad, 64, had taken charge on Thursday.
