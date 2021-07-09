Amit Shah calls on President Kovind
Union Home Minister Amit Shah called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 18:02 IST
- Country:
- India
The Home Minister later in a tweet described the meeting as a "courtesy call". (ANI)
