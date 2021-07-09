Congress's Sun about to set in Assam: State BJP chief

Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita on Friday claimed that the Opposition Congress was in the doldrums currently as it has turned its back on the grievances of its loyal workers.

Kalita made the comment while welcoming several top functionaries of the Assam Congress, including former MLA Sib Charan Basumatary, into the BJP fold.

''The Congress's Sun is about to set, it has reached the western sky already. It is facing this situation as its leaders turned their backs on the grievances of their workers.

''The Congress practised politics of appeasement only, and thats why it is in its current position. It did not bother about its workers and their genuine concerns.

Referring to the BJPs sustained success in the state in the last few years, Kalita said, the saffron party and the government work on the basis of Prime Minister Narendra Modis motto of sabka saath, sabka vikash, sabka vishwas.

''Hence, the BJP has been able to win all elections in the state, right from the Panchayat level, since 2016,'' he said.

Along with ex-Dudhnai legislator Basumatary, former Congress leader Anil Raja, general secretary Pankaj Borbora and secretary Prabin Kalita, among others, joined the BJP at a function at its state headquarter here.

Raja, who had left the Congress six months ago, said he had observed the functioning of BJP during this period and only after that, decided to join the saffron camp.

''When I was in Congress, I witnessed only corruption there. This has pushed the party to its doom now, he added.

Borbora claimed that ''internal feuds'' within the Congress made him join the BJP.

Sadiya MLA Bolin Chetia, state vice-president Bijuli Kalita Medhi, organising general secretary Phanindra Nath Sharma, secretary Benudhar Nath and Guwahati district president Mrigen Saharia, among others, were present at the joining ceremony.

Earlier, two other senior Congress leaders, including an MLA, had joined the ruling party, within two months of the BJP-led coalition government assuming charge for a second term.

Four-time Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, who was the lone legislator from the tea tribe community in the Congress to have been elected this year, and Guwahati district party president Jury Sharma Bordoloi had resigned from the party on June 18.

Kurmi, who has also resigned from his position as a legislator, joined the BJP on June 21, while Sharma Bordoloi followed suit on July 2.

