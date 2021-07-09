New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

DEL46 HP-VIRBHADRA-LD TRIBUTES Rahul, Nadda pay tributes to ex-CM Virbhadra Singh in Shimla Shimla: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and BJP president J P Nadda joined a large number of supporters on Friday to pay last respects to former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh who passed away on Thursday.

DEL63 HP-DGP-TOURISTS WFH seems to have become ‘work from Himachal’, tourists must follow Covid rules: police chief Shimla: Work from home, a factor of life in the Covid pandemic, seems to have become ''work from Himachal Pradesh'' with thousands of people pouring into the hill state to escape the confines of their homes and the heat, says Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu.

DEL59 PB-VIRUS-CURBS Punjab opens colleges, cinema halls, malls to those who got at least 1 dose of Covid vaccine Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Friday lifted weekend and night curfews and allowed reopening of colleges, cinema halls, malls, restaurants, bars and gyms to those who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. DES38 PB-VIRUS-THIRD WAVE-FUNDS Punjab okays Rs 380 cr for Covid third wave preparation Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Friday approved a sum of Rs 380 crore that will be used to set up more oxygen plants and other necessary health infrastructure to deal with an anticipated third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DES28 PB-SUKHBIR-FARMERS SAD promises govt job to kin of farmers who died during stir against farm laws Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday promised government job to the kin of farmers who died during the agitation against the Centre’s farm laws if the coalition led by his party comes to power in the state.

DES25 PB-BJP-JOSHI Is it indiscipline to talk about farmers, Joshi asks Punjab BJP chief Chandigarh: Former Punjab minister and BJP leader Anil Joshi said he never spoke against the Centre’s farm laws and asked state party chief Ashwani Sharma if it is indiscipline to talk about farmers.

DEL68 UP-DROWNING Six of family drown in Saryu, three more missing Ayodhya (UP): Six members of a family drowned and three others have gone missing while taking holy dip in the Saryu here on Friday, officials said.

DES45 UP-POLLS-2NDLD VIOLENCE Block panchayat chief polls: BDC member’s kin killed; SP candidate roughed up Bahraich/ Lakhimpur Kheri (UP): A brother-in-law of a block development committee member was killed in Bahraich as he resisted an alleged attempt to abduct his relative by a BJP candidate's husband and supporters ahead of the polls for the block panchayat head.

DES41 UP-VIRUS-CASES Covid: 13 more deaths, 90 new cases in Uttar Pradesh Lucknow: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 22,689 on Friday with 13 more fatalities, while 90 new cases pushed the infection count to 17,07,127, according to an official statement issued here. DES20 UP-KALYAN SINGH-LD HEALTH Condition of ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh better, vital parameters stable: Hospital Lucknow: The condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here, is better and his vital parameters are stable, the hospital said on Friday.

DES7 UKD-VIRUS-DHAMI-REVIEW Set up separate pediatric wards at all hospitals to deal with third wave: Uttarakhand CM Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said there should be separate pediatric wards at all district hospitals, CHCs and PHCs besides adequate oxygen, ICUs and ventilators in the state to deal with a possible third wave of COVID-19.

DES4 UKD-DHAMI-TEMPLES-PROJECTS Uttarakhand CM urges officials to speed up work on Kedarnath-Badrinath temples Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has asked officials to quickly prepare a detailed plan for the beautification of Badrinath temple premises on the lines of Kedarnath including development of a riverfront, a lakefront and an arrival plaza there.

DES34 RJ-ALWAR-RAPE Case against BJP leader, nine others for promoting enmity Jaipur: Police here booked former Ramgarh legislator Gyandeo Ahuja and nine others on charges of criminal intimidation and promoting enmity between two groups after a 12-year-old girl’s alleged gangrape in Rajasthan’s Alwar. DES36 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Covid: One more death, 62 new cases in Rajasthan Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded one more COVID-19-related fatality on Friday, taking the death toll to 8,943, while 62 new cases took the infection tally to 9,53,018, according to an official report issued here.

DES50 HR-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: Haryana records nine more fatalities, 57 fresh cases Chandigarh: Haryana reported nine more Covid-related deaths, taking the cumulative toll to 9,534, while 57 fresh infections pushed the case count to 7,69,205, according to the Health Department's daily bulletin.

