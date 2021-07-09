Security situation in J-K totally under control: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Friday that the security situation in the union territory was totally under control and nobody will be allowed to disrupt peace in the valley.

''The security situation is totally under control,'' Sinha told reporters after visiting Bemina Woolen Mills here.

He also said the security forces have an upper hand and ''nobody will be allowed to mess with the security'' in Jammu and Kashmir.

