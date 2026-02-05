Left Menu

CIA Closes the Cover on Iconic World Factbook

The CIA has announced the closure of its long-standing World Factbook, a popular reference manual. Launched in 1962, the Factbook transitioned from a classified tool to a public resource available online. The decision aligns with directing resources toward core missions amid budget constraints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2026 06:27 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 06:27 IST
The Central Intelligence Agency has announced that it is closing its iconic World Factbook, a staple reference manual since 1962. The Factbook, originally classified, was valuable for its detailed statistical insights into countries' economies, militaries, and societies. Although no specific reason has been given, the shutdown aligns with resource reallocation initiated by CIA Director John Ratcliffe to better focus on core agency missions.

The Factbook became an unclassified public tool in the early 1970s and gained further popularity after transitioning online in 1997. It attracted journalists, trivia enthusiasts, and students worldwide, amassing millions of visits annually. Its closure represents a significant shift in how the agency manages non-essential public resources amid staffing cuts promoted during the Trump administration.

The CIA has not provided additional comments on the decision, which comes as the agency faces pressure to optimize operations and streamline programs that do not directly contribute to its fundamental objectives. This move reflects ongoing strategic recalibrations amidst a tightening budget landscape.

