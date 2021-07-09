Left Menu

Bajrang Dal shows black flags to Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-07-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 23:36 IST
Bajrang Dal shows black flags to Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu
Visuals from Jammu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bajrang Dal workers on Friday showed black flags to PDP president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu. The Bajrang Dal workers demonstrated with blag flags as the former chief minister reached Jammu airport. Further, police intervened to disperse the agitators.

Mufti is on a three-day tour of Jammu starting from Friday. During her visit, she will meet party district units besides social organizations from across the region to assess the present situation.

Notably, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti had last month said that Pakistan should also be involved in talks to resolve the Kashmir issue. She made the remark ahead of a meeting of Kashmiri leaders with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on June 24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

