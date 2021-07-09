Bajrang Dal shows black flags to Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu
Bajrang Dal workers on Friday showed black flags to PDP president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu.
Bajrang Dal workers on Friday showed black flags to PDP president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu. The Bajrang Dal workers demonstrated with blag flags as the former chief minister reached Jammu airport. Further, police intervened to disperse the agitators.
Mufti is on a three-day tour of Jammu starting from Friday. During her visit, she will meet party district units besides social organizations from across the region to assess the present situation.
Notably, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti had last month said that Pakistan should also be involved in talks to resolve the Kashmir issue. She made the remark ahead of a meeting of Kashmiri leaders with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on June 24. (ANI)
