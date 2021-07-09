Left Menu

Haitian envoy to U.S. requests sanctions on perpetrators in Moise's assassination

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 23:47 IST
The Haitian Ambassador to the United States requested U.S. President Joe Biden's administration impose sanctions on perpetrators in the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moise earlier this week, according to a Wednesday letter.

"We further request for the Biden Administration to impose sanctions under the Global Magnitsky Act on all perpetrators who are directly responsible or aided and abetted in the execution of the assassination of the President," according to a letter from Ambassador Bocchit Edmond to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

