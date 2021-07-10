Left Menu

UP block panchayat chief polls: 349 candidates declared elected unopposed

A total of 349 candidates for the block panchayat chief polls in Uttar Pradesh were elected unopposed on Friday, the last day for the withdrawal of nomination papers. Now, the elections will be held for 476 posts on Saturday.In a statement, State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar said 1,778 nomination papers were received for 825 posts of the block panchayat chief, of which 68 were cancelled and 187 withdrawn.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-07-2021 00:22 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 00:22 IST
UP block panchayat chief polls: 349 candidates declared elected unopposed
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 349 candidates for the block panchayat chief polls in Uttar Pradesh were elected unopposed on Friday, the last day for the withdrawal of nomination papers. Now, the elections will be held for 476 posts on Saturday.

In a statement, State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar said 1,778 nomination papers were received for 825 posts of the block panchayat chief, of which 68 were cancelled and 187 withdrawn. As a result, now 1,710 candidates will go into the elections on Saturday, he said. Kumar said the polling will be held from 11 am to 3 pm and the counting will take place after that.

As the State Election Commission announced that candidates on 349 posts have been elected unopposed, an office bearer of the BJP claimed that 334 of the winning candidates belonged to the ruling party.

State unit president of the BJP, Swatantra Dev Singh, in a statement said that after the formation of the BJP government under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh, a state of development and good governance has been established by eliminating casteism and corruption. ''This is the reason that even in the three-tier panchayat elections, the BJP is continuously achieving victory. This victory is the stamp of people's approval on the policies of the BJP,'' he said.

On the other hand, Opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress, have accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of damaging democracy in the election of kshetra panchayat chiefs and attacked it for allegedly showing utter disrespect to women during the election process.

They have accused the government of misusing power and official machinery in the panchayat elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales flags lockdown extension after record cases; Australia's New South Wales flags lockdown extension after record cases and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales flags lockdown extension af...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021