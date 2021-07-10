Left Menu

Spanish foreign minister goes, economy minister stays in cabinet reshuffle

Jose Manuel Albares was named foreign minister, while Isabel Rodriguez will become the new government spokesperson and territories minister.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez appointed a new foreign minister but retained his economy minister in a cabinet reshuffle on Saturday. Jose Manuel Albares was named foreign minister, while Isabel Rodriguez will become the new government spokesperson and territories minister. Nadia Calvino kept the economy portfolio.

The five members of Unidas Podemos, a minority partner in the Socialist-led coalition government, remain the same.

