Left Menu

Maha: Tributes paid to Rambhau Mhalgi at centenary celebrations

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-07-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 20:15 IST
Maha: Tributes paid to Rambhau Mhalgi at centenary celebrations
  • Country:
  • India

Rambhau Mhalgi was an institution in himself and an inspiration to legislators and parliamentarians, former Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik said at the closing ceremony of the renowned politician's birth centenary celebrations here on Saturday.

Naik, speaking on the occasion virtually, told the gathering that as per the wish of the former legislator and parliamentarian, the Rambhau Mhalgi Prabhodini, a research and leadership training institute, had grown into a highly accomplished facility since its establishment in 1982. The function was presided over by Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Rajya Sabha MP and general secretary of the Prabhodini.

Sahasrabuddhe said Mhalgi's dedication to his work as well as his contribution to the RSS and Jana Sangh were unparalleled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021