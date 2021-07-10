Health condition of UP ex-CM Kalyan Singh stable, says hospital

The health condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who is admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here, is stable, the hospital said on Saturday.

The institute's Director Prof R K Dhiman is monitoring his treatment on a daily basis, it said.

''The vital parameters are stable. He (Singh) is communicative. The senior faculty members of critical care medicine, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology and nephrology are supervising his treatment and keeping a close watch on all the health parameters,'' the hospital said in a statement.

Singh, 89, who has also been the governor of Rajasthan, was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level. Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here.

In a statement in the evening, the hospital said that Singh's ''vital parameters are under control. He is trying to communicate with the staff engaged in his care''. On Thursday night, BJP president J P Nadda, accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders, had visited the Lucknow hospital to meet the 89-year-old Singh and enquire about his health.

