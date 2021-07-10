Left Menu

Health condition of UP ex-CM Kalyan Singh stable, says hospital

The health condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who is admitted to the intensive care unit ICU of Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here, is stable, the hospital said on Saturday.The institutes Director Prof R K Dhiman is monitoring his treatment on a daily basis, it said.The vital parameters are stable.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-07-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 20:57 IST
Health condition of UP ex-CM Kalyan Singh stable, says hospital
BJP leader Kalyan Singh (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The health condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who is admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here, is stable, the hospital said on Saturday.

The institute's Director Prof R K Dhiman is monitoring his treatment on a daily basis, it said.

''The vital parameters are stable. He (Singh) is communicative. The senior faculty members of critical care medicine, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology and nephrology are supervising his treatment and keeping a close watch on all the health parameters,'' the hospital said in a statement.

Singh, 89, who has also been the governor of Rajasthan, was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level. Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here.

In a statement in the evening, the hospital said that Singh's ''vital parameters are under control. He is trying to communicate with the staff engaged in his care''. On Thursday night, BJP president J P Nadda, accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders, had visited the Lucknow hospital to meet the 89-year-old Singh and enquire about his health.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021