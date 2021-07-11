Olympian Mayookha Johny alleges threat to her, family over support for friend in rape case

Left Menu

Olympian Mayookha Johny on Sunday said she has received an anonymous threat letter asking her to withdraw from her fight for her friend who filed a rape case against an influential person in March this year.

Johny claimed that the letter said she and her family will be eliminated if she goes ahead with her fight for the rape victim.

She told reporters that she has filed a complaint with the state police chief, seeking an investigation.

Last month, Johny had held a press conference here leveling serious allegations against the Kerala police and a former official of the state women's commission in connection with the investigation into the case of rape of her friend in 2016.

Johny had alleged that her friend was raped by a man, Chungath Johnson, who took her nude photos and used them to blackmail.

She had alleged that police, after initially promising action, became inactive due to the intervention of highly influential persons in favor of the accused.

