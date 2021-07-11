Delhi BJP demands CM's resignation alleging scam in procurement of buses

Delhi BJP leaders staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence demanding his resignation alleging a ''scam'' in procurement of buses by the DTC.

The also demanded a probe by the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) and removal of the Transport minister.

State BJP president Adesh Gupta demanded the CM's resignation asserting that protests will continue till the matter is resolved.

A three-member committee appointed by the Lieutenant Governor in its report has said that there is no ''infirmity'' in procurement of buses but pointed to several ''procedural lapses'' in annual maintenance contract (AMC).

The committee, in its report submitted to the LG earlier this week, recommended scrapping the AMC for 1,000 low-floor buses being procured by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and floating a fresh bid.

The Delhi BJP chief alleged that the tender for maintenance of buses was floated for about three times the cost of the purchase of buses.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said when the Inquiry Committee has accepted that the maintenance tender should be issued afresh, it is clear that there was a ''scam'' in the matter.

Bidhuri said the DTC has its own workshops and employees, so why should the maintenance work be outsourced.

Senior AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday had accused the Delhi BJP leaders of ''obstructing'' DTC's procurement of buses that was being done after a long gap of over a decade and demanded they apologise to the people.

He also claimed that the committee report gave a ''clean chit'' to the Kejriwal government that there was no ''scam'' in procurement of the buses.

