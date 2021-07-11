Pankaja Munde attends meeting of BJP national secretaries in Delhi

This was Nadda's first physical meeting with these BJP office-bearers following their appointment last year.

Pankaja, daughter of BJP stalwart late Gopinath Munde, was reportedly sulking over her MP sister Pritam Munde not finding a berth in the recently-expanded Union council of ministers. Pankaja, a former Maharashtra minister, had, however, denied reports that she was upset over the non-induction of her sister into the cabinet. More than 20 office-bearers of the BJP in Beed resigned from their posts over the last two days over Pritam Munde not finding a place in the cabinet.

