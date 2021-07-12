Left Menu

Looting, arson before hearing of S.Africa's former leader Zuma

Supporters of South Africa's former President Jacob Zuma looted shops and set fire to a mall on Monday, before a court hearing in which he will challenge his prison sentence for failing to attend a corruption inquiry, local TV stations reported.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 12-07-2021 12:22 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 12:18 IST
Looting, arson before hearing of S.Africa's former leader Zuma
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Supporters of South Africa's former President Jacob Zuma looted shops and set fire to a mall on Monday, before a court hearing in which he will challenge his prison sentence for failing to attend a corruption inquiry, local TV stations reported. The violence followed a weekend of unrest by stick-wielding protesters in South Africa. It mainly concentrated around Zuma's home province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), with some spilling into the main commercial city of Johannesburg.

Television channel eNCA showed footage on Monday of ablaze from the roof of what it said a mall in Pietermaritzburg, eastern South Africa, where Zuma was due to have his legal challenge heard. The channel said the motorway leading to the city had been closed to prevent further trouble. A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The constitutional court sentenced Zuma to a 15-month jail term last month for defying its order to give evidence at an inquiry investigating high-level corruption during his nine years in power until 2018. The decision to jail him was the culmination of a legal drama seen as a major test of post-apartheid South Africa's ability to enforce the rule of law against powerful people.

But Zuma's core supporters, echoing the former president's line, say that he is a victim of a political witch hunt orchestrated by allies of his rival, President Cyril Ramaphosa. Ramaphosa said on Sunday there was no justification for violence and that it was damaging efforts to rebuild the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021