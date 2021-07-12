Kalyan Singh's health update: Showing signs of improvement, says hospital

Left Menu

The health condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who is admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here, is better and he is showing signs of improvement, the hospital said on Monday.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-07-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 13:55 IST
The health condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who is admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here, is better and he is showing signs of improvement, the hospital said on Monday.

''The condition of Kalyan Singh ji is better. He is showing signs of improvement on a regular basis. The vital parameters are under control. He is communicating with his relatives and staff engaged in his care,'' an official health bulletin issued by the SGPGI said here.

''The senior faculty of Critical Care Medicine, Cardiology, Neurology, Endocrinlogy and Nephrology are keeping a close watch on vital parameters and his daily investigations. Director, Prof R K Dhiman is monitoring his treatment on a daily basis,'' the bulletin said.

On Monday, Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani visited SGPGI to meet Singh.

He looked relaxed while communicating with the minister, the bulletin said.

Suresh Khanna, UP Minister for Medical Education, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs, also visited the hospital to meet Singh on Sunday night.

Singh, 89, who has also been the governor of Rajasthan, was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level.

Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here.

