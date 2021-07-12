Rao Inderjit Singh takes charge as MoS for Corporate Affairs

Rao Inderjit Singh, who is serving his fifth term as a Parliamentarian, on Monday took charge as the Minister of State for Corporate Affairs.

Currently representing Gurgaon constituency (Haryana) in the Lok Sabha, Singh is also the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation as well as the Ministry of Planning.

An official release said that Singh took charge as Mos (Corporate Affairs) on Monday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman holds the portfolio of the corporate affairs ministry.

Singh, who has been active in public service for more than four decades, is currently serving his fifth term as a Member of Parliament. He had also served as a Member of Legislative Council (MLA) from Jatusana Vidhan Sabha in Haryana and was a minister in the Haryana government, the release said.

He has done graduation and LLB from Delhi University. Singh, who is 71 years old, is a descendent of Rao Tula Ram, a freedom fighter of India's first war of independence in 1857, it added.

