Left Menu

Rao Inderjit Singh takes charge as MoS for Corporate Affairs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 14:23 IST
Rao Inderjit Singh takes charge as MoS for Corporate Affairs
  • Country:
  • India

Rao Inderjit Singh, who is serving his fifth term as a Parliamentarian, on Monday took charge as the Minister of State for Corporate Affairs.

Currently representing Gurgaon constituency (Haryana) in the Lok Sabha, Singh is also the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation as well as the Ministry of Planning.

An official release said that Singh took charge as Mos (Corporate Affairs) on Monday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman holds the portfolio of the corporate affairs ministry.

Singh, who has been active in public service for more than four decades, is currently serving his fifth term as a Member of Parliament. He had also served as a Member of Legislative Council (MLA) from Jatusana Vidhan Sabha in Haryana and was a minister in the Haryana government, the release said.

He has done graduation and LLB from Delhi University. Singh, who is 71 years old, is a descendent of Rao Tula Ram, a freedom fighter of India's first war of independence in 1857, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021