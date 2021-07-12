PM Modi lauds Delhi BJP effort to connect workers with NaMo App
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the BJP's Delhi unit for its initiative to connect party workers with his official mobile application, popularly known as NaMo App, and said he was eager to interact with them via the medium.
The Delhi BJP has started #NaMoAppAbhiyaan across the city with an aim to get every party worker on the NaMo app.
Tagging a Delhi BJP tweet on the initiative, Modi tweeted, ''Appreciable endeavour by @BJP4Delhi. Dear Karyakartas, I am sure this will be a constructive experience, which will further motivate you all to contribute effectively.'' ''Will be eager to interact with you via the App as well,'' he said.
