Left Menu

Scuffles flare in Georgia parliament after death of journalist

On Monday, journalists and opposition politicians tried to enter parliament to speak to pro-government lawmakers about Lashkarava's death, although most of them were turned away by security. Some did get through, however, and footage showed people pushing and shouting next to a door on the floor of the lower house of parliament.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-07-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 19:38 IST
Scuffles flare in Georgia parliament after death of journalist
  • Country:
  • Russia

Scuffles broke out in Georgia's parliament on Monday as journalists and opposition politicians tried to enter the lower house in protest over the death of a cameraman who was beaten up during violence against LGBT activists last week. Hundreds rallied in the capital Tbilisi on Sunday after the death of Alexander Lashkarava, one of several journalists who were badly hurt as violent groups ransacked an LBGT+ campaign office, prompting activists to call off their pride march.

Protesters called for the resignation of the prime minister and government whom they accuse of failing to protect journalists as well as allowing street violence by radical groups. On Monday, journalists and opposition politicians tried to enter parliament to speak to pro-government lawmakers about Lashkarava's death, although most of them were turned away by security.

Some did get through, however, and footage showed people pushing and shouting next to a door on the floor of the lower house of parliament. On the floor itself, people could be seen shouting, jostling and shoving one another. Protesters planned to rally again later on Monday.

Police have not disclosed the cause of the journalist's death. Nor has TV Pirveli, the channel he worked for. Police have detained a new suspect in the violence against journalists, the Interior Ministry said on Monday.

Twenty people had now been detained for violence against media, including five held responsible for physical and verbal abuse against TV Pirveli's camera crew, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021