Left Menu

BJP-ruled MCDs sealing shops in Delhi, demanding Rs 2 lakh for unsealing: AAP

This case is from Sonia Vihar area of Karawal Nagar where the NGT had constituted a committee of the MCD, the Delhi pollution board and the police to conduct an inquiry and seal the shops causing pollution, he said.After investigation, out of about 200 units, five were sealed, he added.Pathak said, Later, BJP leaders became greedy and cancelled the licenses of several traders citing land dispute as the reason.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 20:37 IST
BJP-ruled MCDs sealing shops in Delhi, demanding Rs 2 lakh for unsealing: AAP
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday alleged that the BJP-ruled municipal corporations are sealing shops of Covid-hit traders in Delhi and demanding Rs 2 lakh for unsealing one unit.

No immediate response was available from the BJP.

In a statement, senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak claimed that the BJP-ruled MCDs have sealed the shops of several traders and cancelled their licences.

''The BJP is demanding Rs 2 lakh per unit from them (traders) to remove the seal (from their shops). This case is from Sonia Vihar area of Karawal Nagar where the NGT had constituted a committee of the MCD, the Delhi pollution board and the police to conduct an inquiry and seal the shops causing pollution,'' he said.

After investigation, out of about 200 units, five were sealed, he added.

Pathak said, ''Later, BJP leaders became greedy and cancelled the licenses of several traders citing land dispute as the reason. If there was a land dispute, why did the BJP validate their trade licenses in the first place?'' PTI UZM DIV DIV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021